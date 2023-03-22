Crafts and laughs with Alice and friends at Easter Wonderland event in Aylesbury
Step through the looking glass for storytelling, comedy and games with a cast of well-known characters
Families are wander into an Easter Wonderland to meet Alice and her friends at a free Easter event in Aylesbury’s Friars Square shopping centre.
Children can join in a free craft workshop to make characters from Alice in Wonderland between 11am and 3pm on Tuesday, April 4.
The Mad Hatter will be rushing around on his unicycle and stopping to show off his juggling skills.
There will be comedy shows from Bread and Butter Theatre, while comedy twins Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee will entertain youngsters with juggling, silly games and a bit of dancing too.
Children can meet Alice and her good friend the Cheshire Cat, who will tell tales of their adventures. Meanwhile a frantic Playing Card will be trying to paint everything the Queen’s favourite colour of red.
Of course, the Queen of Hearts will be there looking grand and towering above everyone on stilts, alongside a very nervous White Rabbit.
For more information, visit the Friars Square website or Facebook page.
