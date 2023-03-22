News you can trust since 1832
Crafts and laughs with Alice and friends at Easter Wonderland event in Aylesbury

Step through the looking glass for storytelling, comedy and games with a cast of well-known characters

By Hannah Richardson
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:09 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 15:09 GMT

Families are wander into an Easter Wonderland to meet Alice and her friends at a free Easter event in Aylesbury’s Friars Square shopping centre.

Children can join in a free craft workshop to make characters from Alice in Wonderland between 11am and 3pm on Tuesday, April 4.

The Mad Hatter will be rushing around on his unicycle and stopping to show off his juggling skills.

Meet the Mad Hatter, White Rabbit and Queen of Hearts
There will be comedy shows from Bread and Butter Theatre, while comedy twins Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee will entertain youngsters with juggling, silly games and a bit of dancing too.

Children can meet Alice and her good friend the Cheshire Cat, who will tell tales of their adventures. Meanwhile a frantic Playing Card will be trying to paint everything the Queen’s favourite colour of red.

Of course, the Queen of Hearts will be there looking grand and towering above everyone on stilts, alongside a very nervous White Rabbit.

For more information, visit the Friars Square website or Facebook page.

Comedy with Tweedledum and Tweedledee
Friars Square shopping centre, in Market Square, is Aylesbury’s biggest shopping centre, with 60 stores including House of Fraser, JD Sports, H&M, Office, River Island, and New Look, plus a range of cafes.

Friars Square has been given Dog Friendly accreditation by the dog-friendly destinations website dogfriendly.co.uk with about half of the shops and food outlets happy to welcome dogs inside. Shoppers are asked to check for the ‘Dogs Welcome’ sign in the window before entering individual stores.

Time to meet Alice
