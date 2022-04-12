Cracking entries for school’s Easter Bonnet competition in Buckingham

The response to the challenge was eggs-traordinary at Lace Hill Academy, with total of 85 imaginative hats on display, featuring all the usual Easter trimmings from fluffy chicks to cute bunnies and dozens of egg-themed creations.

The Easter bonnet competition was held to help raise money towards buying sunshades for the school playground.

Buckingham MP Greg Smith judged the contest, prese nting the top three entrants with Easter eggs as prizes.

Competition winners Joshua Kemp, aged nine, Shane Manning, aged six, and Kara Brooke, aged six

Writing on his Facebook page, Mr Smith said: “A real pleasure today to award the top three prizes for the Easter Bonnet competition at Lace Hill Academy.

“Some absolutely fantastic bonnets by the children, all in aid of the school’s fundraising to purchase shade sails for the playground and sports field, where children donated £2 each to enter.

“Congratulations to all involved and a big well done to the winners for such outstanding entries.”

First prize was awarded to Shane Manning, aged six, second was Joshua Kemp, aged nine, and third place went to six-year-old Kara Brooke.

Easter bonnets on display

Year 4 teacher Rachel Moroney, who helped organise the competition, said: “We were delighted to welcome Greg Smith MP to the school and thank him for taking time to come along.

“The children really enjoyed meeting him.

“The standard of entries was incredible, and we are so proud of all the children who took part.

"It was very tricky to pick overall winners and everyone who entered should be really pleased with their creations.

Third prize winner Kara Brooke with Greg Smith MP

“We’re working hard to raise funds to install vital sun sails in the playground to give the pupils shade on hot days, so it was great to have so many entries to the competition.”

Staff at Lace Hill Academy say the outside area suffers from a lack of shade in summer, and on hot days the children are often forced back indoors when the sun is too strong.