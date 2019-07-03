Crackdown on unregistered providers of microblading services launched in Aylesbury Vale

Aylesbury Vale District Council is appealing for residents help to track down unregistered microblading providers across the area.

Businesses and practitioners need to be registered with the local authority in the same way that other skin piercing services including tattooists and firms providing cosmetic piercing, ear piercing, electrolysis and acupuncture do.

Library image of a microblading procedure taking place

Any businesses or practitioners that haven’t done so already can quickly and easily register via the AVDC website at https://aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/tattooing-piercing-electrolysis-and-acupuncture

Unregistered microblading service providers risk prosecution if caught.

The council is advising customers to only use registered practitioners, as this will give confidence to users because they have been trained by an approved training provider.

Approved microblading providers will also have valid insurance in place, follow safe working practices and have effective infection control procedures to limit the spread of infections that might range from mild irritations to the much more serious Hepatitis C.

Microblading is a tattooing technique in which a small handheld tool made of several tiny needles is used to add semi-permanent pigment to the skin.

The district council's cabinet member for waste and licensing Sir Beville Stanier said: “It is vitally important that all premises and all practitioners offering any cosmetic or other services that pierce the skin are registered or licensed with AVDC.

"This not only protects them and their business, but it also gives customers confidence that they are using properly trained and insured providers who apply effective infection control procedures.

“We are concerned that there may be practitioners who have come to microblading from other procedures, such as eyebrow tinting or threading, who do not appreciate the need to be registered if they now offer this service.”

The district council's environmental health officers believe they have tracked down all unregistered microblading providers, but are calling on local residents to contact them if they are aware of anyone offering microblading or other procedures that isn’t registered or licensed or if they have any other concerns about services being offered.

You can contact the district council on 01296 585858 or visit www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/complaints