Covid-19 latest: here's how many new cases were recorded in Aylesbury Vale in the last 24 hours

Aylesbury Vale recorded 53 new positive Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The total is now 13,080 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

In Buckinghamshire, 198 new cases were recorded - the total is now 35,388.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Aylesbury Valle, the total is 340, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 35,707 to 5,058,093. The number of deaths has risen by 29 to 128,365.

As of July 8, in the UK, 45,697,875 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 34,374,246 had received their second dose.

And in Aylesbury, 137,326 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 102,759 had received their second dose.