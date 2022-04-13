Courageous police officers detained knife-wielding attacker in burning room at house near Aylesbury

Thames Valley Police officers who saw off the threatening man in a flaming home near Aylesbury will receive an award recognising their bravery.

In April 2021, firearms officers PC James Dalton, PC Richard Fenemore, PC Steve Hall and PC Lee Sullivan attended a call from colleagues requesting urgent help.

Armed with a knife, the man had barricaded himself within a room of his house, which police say is ‘near Aylesbury’.

PC Richard Fenemore, PC Lee Sullivan, PC James Dalton

At first officers tried to reason with the man, but when they smelt smoke they forced their way into the room.

Not only did the police have to restrain a man carrying a knife, they also had to cope with a fire, he started.

The man tried to attack one of the officers with the knife. Another officer discharged his Taser and his colleagues managed to detain the subject before dragging him out of the smoke-filled room, which was still on fire.

PC Dalton said: “Thick black smoke was pouring out of the room, but everyone in the team knew exactly what they needed to do.“While I was trying to clear the barricade the man came at me with a knife and my colleague Tasered him. It was ineffective, but it distracted him enough that we managed to gain entry to the room, and we got the man on the floor.“While we were securing him he was cutting his own hands, so we had to try to get the knife off him while handcuffing him, all the while seeing the fire picking up behind us.”“We’re surprised about being up for the Award, but we’re looking forward to the ceremony and appreciate the recognition.”

Thames Valley Police Federation chair Craig O’Leary said: “This highlights the dangerous situations that police officers find themselves in day in and day out.“These officers showed great courage, and they managed to save the man’s life.“Police officers run towards danger when others run away from it.”