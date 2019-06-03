Couple return to Aylesbury to breathe new life into their old local, the Rockwood in Kingsbury Square

Work starts on Monday June 10 on a £250,000 major refurbishment of The Rockwood in Kingsbury Square.

Aylesbury born and bred, Dan & Emily Brew are returning to Aylesbury to breathe new life into The Rockwood as the new licensees.

Their new venture will create seven new jobs.

Dan said: “Emily and I both grew up in Aylesbury and used to drink at The Rockwood when we were younger.

"It’s a lovely building in a great location.

"Sadly, it has become tired in recent years and so it is time to breathe new life into it.

“We are excited to be moving back to Aylesbury and are looking forward to making new friends and offering the best quality yet affordable pub food in town.”

Prior to taking on The Rockwood, Dan and Emily ran a popular traditional pub on the outskirts of Bath.

Dan & Emily want the pub to build a reputation as a quality bar, with a rotation of well-kept cask ales and craft beer alongside an interesting selection of draught lager and cider.

There will also be top quality wines and spirits including plenty of gins and rums to choose from.

The couple’s other plans for the pub include hosting bbqs, bands and DJs on bank holiday weekends as well as live entertainment and events for key dates in the calendar like Halloween and Christmas.

Funds are being spent on a complete internal and external sympathetic overhaul of the grade 2 listed pub designed to enhance its character and improve comfort for customers.

Inside, the entrance is being reconfigured and the bar shortened to improve flow and provide more seating.

A new back bar is being installed together with new tables and seating throughout the pub. The timber floors are being renovated and classic patterned tiles laid in front of the bar area. To give the interior a lighter more spacious look, the beams are being repainted and traditional panelling painted in natural muted colours.

Other upgrades include refitting the kitchen with new equipment to allow the Rockwood to serve, fresh home cooked food and a refurbishment of the toilets.

Outside, there will be a pergola with willow roofing and festoon lighting over the eclectic mix of tables and chairs. Cushions, candles and plant holders will all add to the ambience.

Once open, food will be available from 12.00 – 21.00 daily apart from on Sunday when food service will finish at 4pm.

Paul Linton, regional operations director for Star Pubs & Bars, said: “Heineken is a firm believer in the future of the Great British local and is investing £50 million this year in pubs

like The Rockwood to help them keep pace with peoples’ changing needs and expectations so that they can thrive for the long term.

“Dan and Emily are an experienced entrepreneurial couple who know the pub and the area well.

"This together with their passion and the significant investment in the pub will create a great town centre pub that the community can be proud of. I wish them well and look forward to visiting The Rockwood once it is refurbished.”