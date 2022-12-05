The Christmas tree is in place, the lights have been switched on - so that must mean it’s time for the Buckingham Christmas Parade.

The annual parade will wind its way through Buckingham town centre on Saturday, December 10, and this year’s theme is ‘Films’.

Floats, marching bands, and walking groups will assemble in Chandos Road from 9am, ready to set off at 10.45am. The parade will make its way up Bridge Street to the town centre, where it will turn around in the cattle pens before processing back to Chandos Road, where it will disperse.

There will be free parking in Cornwall’s Meadow Car Park on Saturday, to allow people to enjoy the parade and shop in the local shops and market.

To enable the parade to be kept safe, a road closure will be in place for Buckingham town centre from 10.30am and diversions will be put in place. Buses will be diverted away from the town centre between 10am and 2pm. Full details of the road closure and diversions can be found here.

Anyone feeling chilly after watching the Christmas Parade can then visit the Community Fair at Buckingham Community Centre from 11.30am, where the Inner Wheel Club of Buckingham will be serving hot drinks, cake, mince pies, bacon rolls and hot dogs.

The annual Community Fair is a chance for local charities, societies and organisations to fundraise. Those taking part this year include Men In Sheds selling wooden products for the home and garden; Brain Injury Rehabilitation Trust with homemade marmalade, sweets, baked goods and craft items; PACE with switch-controlled toys and MIND with general goods and gifts.

Katharine McElligott will be raising money for the mayor’s charities Jedidiah UK and Buckingham Food Bank with her knitted/crocheted items, and a teddy/bottle tombola will be provided by Autism Early Support.

