Council waste vehicle forced to empty its rubbish on to Aylesbury road after fire

An Aylesbury Vale District Council rubbish lorry was forced to make an emergency dump on a road in Aylesbury this morning (Thursday).

The vehicle was forced to empty its rubbish on to Chelsea Road in Fairford Leys at around 10am after a fire broke out in the refuse compartment of one of its vehicles.

The rubbish on Fairford Leys after an Aylesbury Vale District Council vehicle caught fire

A council tweet said: "Due to a fire on one of our waste trucks this morning, the vehicle has emptied its rubbish on to Chelsea Road in Fairford Leys.

"This is to prevent any further fire hazard.

"No one was injured in the incident, and we're working to clear the road ASAP.

"Sorry for any inconvenience."

Two fire engines attended the scene and used a hose reel and thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire.

They have now advised the council not to touch the rubbish for two hours following the blaze.

A manual clear-up of the rubbish began around lunchtime and it was cleared by 2.30pm.

A council spokesman added: "It was a small fire that affected part of the rubbish load in one vehicle.

"The load that did not catch fire has been taken to the yard and the remainder will be shovelled into a vehicle, once it is safe to do so, and then taken back to the yard."