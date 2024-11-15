Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Oxfordshire District Council has lost trust in Thames Water and is calling for services to be brought back under public control.

The authority, which serves Thame, has called for its rivers to come back under public control citing issues with the company’s financials and environmental responsibilities.

Currently the major water provider is looking to secure emergency funding after it was revealed that the national firm was in billions of pounds worth of debt.

Official regulator Ofwat has also fined the company in recent months for discharging sewage into rivers across the UK.

Discharges by Thames Water lasted for longer than any other water company in England on average (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Thames Water has said it has an “ambitious plan for the next five years” and is confident that the business can be “turned around”.

In addressing sewage criticism, the provider says its staff go to “extraordinary lengths” to avoid pollution.

However, South Oxfordshire District Council issued a unanimous vote of no confidence in Thames Water last month.

Leading councillors within the district called on the Government to intervene citing the Water Industry Act 1991.

Data released by the council shows that in 2024 alone untreated sewage has been discharged into the River Thames or its tributaries from sewage treatment works operated by Thames Water for more than 15,500 hours.

A spokesperson for the council said: “This pollution is symptomatic of deeper issues within the company.”

The council’s motion specifically calls on the government to end water industry privatisation, citing it as a “failed experiment” that has led to increased financial and environmental risks.

Councillor Jo Robb said: “The performance and priorities of Thames Water have clearly failed our residents, our environment and our trust. There is significant public and political sentiment for reform of the country’s water supplies and bringing Thames Water back under public control is essential if we truly wish to protect water supplies in the South East and restore accountability.”

Councillor Andrea Powell added: “Privatisation of water services has not delivered on its promises and it’s vital that we stop putting shareholders before the environment and public health and place this resource back into the hands of the public. We need real change to ensure our rivers and other water courses are safe and allow wildlife to flourish for future generations and we call on other local authorities and campaign organisations to join the movement.”