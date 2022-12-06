Council sends letter about Strep A to parents of Aylesbury Vale schoolchildren

Parents in Aylesbury Vale have been sent a letter from Bucks Council, after eight children in the UK lost their lives to invasive Group A strep infection.

Rates of invasive Group A strep are four times higher than usual among children aged one to four, official figures for England show.

There have now been eight deaths of children under 13 in the UK in recent weeks.

The bacteria usually causes mild illnesses such as strep throat and scarlet fever

The invasive condition is caused by a bacteria called Group A streptococci, which usually causes mild illnesses such as strep throat and scarlet fever.

On very rare occasions, the bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause invasive Group A strep (iGAS). Seven children aged under 13 have died in England, with one death of a child in Wales.

Yorkshire and the Humber has England’s highest rates of iGAS, with 1.4 cases per 100,000 residents in the most recent 10-week period.

But rates in the South East are also above the England average, with one case per 100,000 residents.

Bucks Council has sent parents a letter, warning them to be on the lookout for symptoms of scarlet fever.

The letter says: “We have all been deeply saddened to read about the tragic deaths of six children across the country from invasive Group A Streptococcus (IGAS) infections.

"Group A ‘Strep’ is a bacteria which often lives harmlessly on our skin but can also cause a variety of illnesses, most of them mild and non-invasive.

"Scarlet fever is a common type of Group A Strep infection, which is currently circulating at higher levels than is usual for the time of year.

"Symptoms of scarlet fever can include: sore throat, high fever and pink or red rashes with sandpapery feel.

"If your child develops any of these symptoms then then please keep them at home until they are feeling better. If you have any concerns, contact NHS 111 or your GP for further advice.

