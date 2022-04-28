Council reveals revised bin collection schedule for Aylesbury Vale after May Bank Holiday

No collections will take place on Monday, meaning all pickups will happen a day later than usual.

Bucks Council advises that bins should be presented at 6:30am on collection day.

Bank holiday revised bin collections

Usual collection day Revised collection day

Monday 2 May Tuesday 3 May

Tuesday 3 May Wednesday 4 May

Wednesday 4 May Thursday 5 May

Bucks Council's revised schedule

Thursday 5 May Friday 6 May

Friday 6 May Saturday 7 May

The local authority states that residents in the south of the county should check whether an additional one-off collection has been scheduled in their area next week.

These additional pickups are aimed at households which would otherwise experience a long delay between collections, the council says.

Bucks Council adds that these additional collections are not affected by the bank holiday.

Bin collection dates can be checked online here.

With barbeque season fast-approaching the council advises that foil drinks cans, plastic and glass bottles can be recycled at home.

The local authority requests that anyone using a disposable barbeque is getting rid of it safely afterwards.

The council has produced tips on recycling which can be accessed on its Waste Wizard website here.

All of Buckinghamshire’s nine household recycling centres will remain open over the Bank Holiday weekend, including Monday 2 May.

Residents are advised to check details on the council website here, before making a trip.