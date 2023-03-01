Council reveals how many students in Bucks received their first-choice secondary school allocation

Bucks Council has announced how many children were placed into their first choice secondary school today (1 March).

Figures released by the local authority show that 78.78% of the 6,931 children who applied for a school place were given their first-choice preference. An improvement from 77.9% in 2022.

According to the Local Government Association, a record number have applied for places as a spike in the birth rate 11 years ago means there are 640,000 children nationally looking to start year seven in September.

Stock school image, photo from Ben Birchall Press Association

Bucks Council revealed that this year’s cohort is the largest the authority has dealt with.

In total, 99.3% of children in Buckinghamshire who applied in this year's process received an offer of a school place.

The council says it will be working to create offers in the next round for the small number of children yet to receive one.

Councillor Anita Cranmer said: “I know that the wait to find out what secondary school your child has been allocated can be a tense time for many families.

"The school system we operate in Buckinghamshire can sometimes cause complications with parents often listing their first choice as a grammar school, even if their child is unlikely to be eligible for this. However, I’m pleased that we have been able to support the majority of our families in finding the right school for their child, to help them continue their education in the school of their choice.”

Just over 10% of applicants received their second-choice placement and 4.27% were offered their third choice.

Reasons for children missed out on a school place altogether included late applications, choices being far outside catchment or not meeting individual schools’ entry requirements.

Offers must be accepted by 11.59pm on 14 March 2023. Families who wish to appeal their allocation can do so by following the guidance given on the Council website, which can be found here.