Council leaders express concern about HS2 review announcement

AVDC and Bucks County Council leaders have expressed their concern about a new Government review of HS2.

Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC) has welcomed the recently announced review into HS2, but leader Angela Macpherson wrote to both Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps reiterating the Council’s deep concerns and opposition to the project.

In her letter Cllr Macpherson said: “Buckinghamshire and Aylesbury Vale residents and communities have campaigned tirelessly for many years for government to rethink this project, which in our view has a fundamentally flawed business case, no gain to our communities, residents and businesses, and will cause long term, irreversible damage to our environment and wildlife”.

In her letter she also highlighted the eye-watering increase in the estimates for completing the HS2 project, which had risen from an initial target of £56 billion to in excess of £80 billion, and demanded that all enabling works cease immediately, until the review is concluded and not recommenced unless and until a Notice to Proceed is formally approved.

Ms Macpherson also called for all enabling works to be stopped until notice proceed has been granted following the review, in a bid to save our areas of natural beauty as well as people's homes and livelihoods.

And at Bucks County Council leader Martin Tett also expressed his scepticism about the impartiality of the review.

Taking to Twitter he said: "I am concerned at the composition of the review panel. Heavily weighted to pro HS2. No critical local government voices."