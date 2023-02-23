Council leader Martin Tett ‘feeling better today’ after collapsing at public meeting

There was a moment of drama at Buckinghamshire Council’s budget setting meeting yesterday (Wednesday, February 22), when council leader Martin Tett collapsed while giving the budget speech and had to leave the meeting.

Cllr Tett has apparently had a heavy cold in the past few days, and it appears he suddenly felt dizzy and needed to sit down. He was checked over and driven home, and his role at the meeting was taken by deputy leader Gareth Williams.

Council chairman Dev Dhillon said: “Buckinghamshire Council Leader Martin Tett was taken ill while presenting at yesterday afternoon’s full council meeting after being unwell with a heavy cold in recent days.

Martin Tett just before his collapse during the meeting

"The meeting was briefly paused before business resumed with deputy leader Gareth Williams stepping in for the leader, who was checked over and driven home.

“Martin is feeling better today and we wish him well for a speedy recovery.”

