Council concerned Bucks relief road plans “may not benefit” all residents

Bucks Council has reacted to major housing and highway plans put forward by Barratt David Wilson Homes Southern (BDW) for Iver.

The local authority said the scheme could “potentially” help Iver Village itself, but “may not benefit other parts of the Ivers”, including Richings Park.

It comes after claims Bucks Council had “abandoned the idea of a relief road altogether”, and that the Ivers Neighbourhood Plan Group had also “been dismissive”, BDW said.

A diagram of relief road plans

The new relief road would be built between new junctions on Langley Park Road to the west of Iver High Street, and Thorney Lane North to the north of the Ridgeway Trading Estate.

Up to 500 new homes, a primary school, a care home, new shops, and a public open space are also planned.

BDW will fund the relief road and build it within two years, if permitted.

It will push for the scheme in the new Local Plan.

Councillor Steven Broadbent said the council is “keen to support” local development of neighbourhood plans, but that it will first look at any proposals submitted.

“The current scheme proposed by BDW is an east to west link which could potentially benefit Iver Village but may not benefit other parts of the Ivers, including Richings Park,” Councillor Broadbent said.