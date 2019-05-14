Could you support the troops at Buckinghamshire and MK Armed forces day?

What are you doing on Saturday 29 June?

Can you spare a couple of hours to volunteer at Buckinghamshire & Milton Keynes Armed Forces Day?

The event, taking place at Wycombe Air Park in Booker, is a free, fun day out with live music, air displays, fairground rides and other entertainment.

Its aim is to give our local armed forces and their families a day to relax and enjoy time together. It also gives local residents the chance to show their thanks to the men and women of our armed forces for everything that they do.

One of the ways you can show your thanks and appreciation is to give up a few hours of your time to volunteer on the day itself or in setting up on the Friday afternoon or helping to clear up the site on Sunday morning.

Volunteers are asked to give just a couple of hours of their time. Tasks include helping with hospitality, car-parking, selling programmes, keeping the site safe and clean, backstage support and other duties.

Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher, HM Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire who helps organise the event explained: “Events like Armed Forces Day don’t happen without a lot of hard work behind the scenes.

"In previous years we’ve been lucky enough to call upon the support and assistance of a dedicated group of volunteers to help us ensure that the event runs as smoothly as possible.

“This year we once again need people to help out in whatever way they can. What better way to say thank you to our armed forces than to give up just a couple of hours during the weekend to help out?”

Anyone aged over 14 can volunteer (but under-16s must be accompanied by an adult.) In return for volunteering you will receive a free limited edition t-shirt and free refreshments on the day.

To find out more and to register visit: www.buckscc.gov.uk/armedforcesday