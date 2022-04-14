Could you give a home to 'sweet old gent' Kuzey asks Aylesbury animal rescue centre

Ten-year-old akita Kuzey came into the RSPCA’s care in October and has been waiting for six months for a new family to take him home, but he has been overlooked time and time again.

When he was rescued, he was very thin and had sores on his legs that hadn’t been treated.

But he’s now feeling much better and is a lovely, gentle old boy, say staff at Blackberry Farm Animal Centre, near Quainton, where he is being looked after.

Maisie Walker said: “Kuzey is such a sweet old gent but, at 10, his age is starting to catch up with him and he’s on long-term pain medication for arthritis, which will need to continue in his new home.

“We fear that adopters are being put off by this extra responsibility, as it will come at an extra cost at a time when families are really feeling the pinch.

“We are desperate to find Kuzey his forever home as he's been in our care for so long, and at his age he really needs a cosy, warm retirement home where he’ll be showered with love. ”

Despite his age and his stiff joints, Kuzey is very playful and loves to play with his toys.

He enjoys gentle walks and loves nothing more than a good sniff.

He could live with older children (over 12) but would prefer to be the only dog and isn’t a fan of cats.

He can be unsure around other dogs, so his new owners will need to bear this in mind.

Maisie added: “Unfortunately, Kuzey is one in a long line of dogs coming into our care with separation anxiety, having got used to having people around during lockdown.

"He’d really like new owners who can dedicate lots of time to helping him settle in before gradually introducing him to spending time alone.

“He is such a loving, affectionate lad with so much love to give. Please can someone give him a chance?”