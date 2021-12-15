Could new housing development in Aylesbury Vale overwhelm sewage system?

The Buckingham Society says a major new housing development planned for Buckingham could overwhelm the town's sewage system and its healthcare service - if these issues are not addressed in advance.

The society, which looks to safeguard the character of the town and improve the quality of life for its residents, has expressed concerns over an outline planning application for a housing development off Osier Way, submitted by Wates Developments Ltd.

The application for up to 420 new homes including minimum 35 per cent affordable housing and new accesses off Osier Way and Gawcott Road has been recommended to be deferred for approval subject to a legal agreement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A scene from last December when drains in Buckingham were overwhelmed

Buckingham Society spokesperson Kathy Robins said sewage and potential flooding were a concern.

Kathy said: "Anglian Water have said that the sewage works is currently operating at capacity but if permission is granted additional capacity will be provided.

"In view of recent flooding, Buckingham residents are entitled to know prior to work beginning how this will be achieved."

The cost of expanding the existing healthcare system to meet the needs of the additional residents was another concern.

Members of The Buckingham Society meeting with local MP Greg Smith this summer

Kathy said: "The Buckingham Society is concerned that NHS Buckinghamshire Healthcare has requested a financial contribution of £791,650 for the additional healthcare services needed for the additional population projected for this site.

"The officer report says that evidence to substantiate this claim is still outstanding.

"If this information is not included at the onset, it cannot be introduced later.

There will therefore be a shortfall."

The Buckingham Society would also like to see 15 per cent of all the new dwellings at the Osier Way site accessible or adaptable to meet the needs of residents with disabilities.

Kathy said: "If these costs are included from the beginning, this target should be achievable."

The society wants to see legal safeguarding for protected species on the site and a Design Code submitted for public inspection prior to a commitment to detailed design.