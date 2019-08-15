Could Bucks triumph again in military photo competition after Wendover family's heartwarming image won last year?

Military children’s charity, Little Troopers, is calling for military families in Buckinghamshire to enter its annual ‘Military Moments’ calendar competition. The charity is searching for real-life, heart-warming photos that capture the special bond between military children and their serving parents.

Last year, four-year-old Isabelle Thornton, from Wendover, featured in the calendar with her Dad, Training Instructor Stuart Thornton, who works at RAF Halton. The photo (pictured) was taken after Isabelle watched her Dad being flight commander on his recruits’ graduation parade. After they were dismissed she ran to give him a big hug. The picture won second place in the national search.

Louise Fetigan, founder of Little Troopers, explains: “We know there is a big military community in Buckinghamshire with many families living in Aylesbury and High Wycombe in particular so we would love to see the region represented again in next year’s calendar.

“We want to see photos that encapsulate military life and celebrate the unique relationship that Armed Forces parents share with their children. Whether that’s a big homecoming welcome following a long deployment, a garrison preschool class proudly dressed in uniform, a child waving to their parent in a local military parade or simply a big family cuddle after a week on exercise. If it’s a special military moment that makes you smile or brings a tear to your eye then Little Troopers want to hear from you.”

Details of the competition and how to enter can be found on the Little Troopers website. The competition will close on 12th September. Thirteen images will be selected for the calendar and the best three photos will also win a prize.

The ‘Military Moments’ 2020 calendar will go on sale later this year and help raise money for Little Troopers to continue providing fundamental resources and initiatives to support military children such as the Little Troopers Treasures storytime app and Little Troopers Separation Pack. For more information and to submit entries, visit www.littletroopers.net