As Buckingham prepares to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6, the town council and an army of volunteers are decorating the town centre with red, white and blue decorations.

The area outside the Old Gaol is already blooming with red, white and blue knitted flowers, organised by Buckingham resident Lionel Weston. Members of Buckingham WI, Strollers, Knit and Natter, University of the Third Age, Friends of Nimble Thimble, the Lenborough Singers and others have been busy creating knitted bunting to be hung on the railings, with a crown covered in knitted flowers as the centrepiece.

From Friday May 5, until Tuesday, May 9, residents are invited to follow the free Coronation Trail round town, organised by Buckingham Town Council. Download the map to find handmade wooden discs showing London monuments and buildings that can be found on the route that King Charles III will take on his way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

The knitted crown centrepiece of the Buckingham decorations

The wooden discs have been provided by Men In Sheds and decorated by The Buckingham School. The trail map will go live on the Buckingham Town Council website on Friday, May 5, with paper copies available at the Tourist Information Centre.

On Sunday, May 7, Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley is holding a Civic Service at St Peter & St Paul’s Church. Tickets can be obtained through the church or from the Tourist Information Centre.

Monday, May 8, has been named as ‘The Big Help Out’, when members of the public and volunteer groups are encouraged to volunteer their time.

Anyone looking for a volunteering activity is invited to take a walk along the Buckingham Canal and see what the Buckingham Canal Society has been up to, or drop into the Old Gaol between 11am and 1pm for tea and biscuits and a chat about you could get involved.

Decorations outside the Old Gaol

Councillor Robin Stuchbury, who chairs of the Town Centre & Events Committee, said: “His Majesty the King wishes people celebrate his coronation by volunteering.

"Buckingham has lots of wonderful volunteer groups that operate all through the year. This Big Help Out we want to encourage anyone who hasn’t tried volunteering before to see what a fantastic way this is to enrich and celebrate the community.”