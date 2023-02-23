Controversial politician George Galloway is latest speaker in University of Buckingham public lecture series

The controversial politician George Galloway will be the latest speaker in the University of Buckingham vice-chancellor James Tooley’s popular Fireside Chat lecture series.

The talk, which is open to the public will be on Tuesday, March 7, at 6pm at the Vinson Centre on Hunter Street, with drinks served at 5.30pm – and not at the usual venue of the vice-chancellor’s Church Street residence.

George Galloway has represented four constituencies in Parliament for the Labour Party and the Respect Party. He was an outspoken opponent of British military involvement in Afghanistan and Iraq and a critic of NATO expansion eastwards.

He is a supporter of the Palestinians and an opponent of India's involvement in Kashmir. He is a longstanding supporter of devolution in Scotland and an opponent of Scottish independence.

He has been making radio and TV programmes for more than 30 years. He has also been a columnist for a number of national newspapers, written many books and presented numerous TV and radio programmes.

George Galloway threatened to sue Twitter after its bosses labelled his account as ‘Russia state-affiliated media’ following controversial comments about Russia.

University of Buckingham vice-chancellor James Tooley said: "The ethos of the university is independent thinking. We welcome speakers from across the political spectrum. We oppose censorship.

"The university promotes free speech. This is likely to be a controversial but fascinating talk."