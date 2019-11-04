Consultation on proposed modifications to the Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan

A consultation on proposed changes to the main Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan document is launching tomorrow (Tuesday).

Following the examination hearings in July 2018, the inspector has now asked Aylesbury Vale District Council to carry out a six week consultation on proposed changes to the main plan document.

It begins tomorrow (Tuesday) at midday and runs until 5.15pm on December 17 and covers the proposed main modifications document as well as supporting material in the form of the sustainability appraisal addendum and habitats regulations assessment.

The consultation is only limited to the above documents because those are the ones that the inspector has identified as 'necessary' to make VALP to what the council call a ‘sound’ plan.

Feedback is not being invited on any other parts of the plan.

All publication material including the documents that are open as part of the consultation are available to view and download from AVDC’s website: https://www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/section/vale-aylesbury-local-plan-valp-2013-2033

The documents can also be viewed during normal opening hours at the following locations:

> AVDC customer service centre, the Gateway, Gatehouse Road, Aylesbury

> Aylesbury Library, Walton Street, Aylesbury

> Beacon Villages Community Library, Old Town Hall, High Street, Ivinghoe

> Brill Memorial Hall, 19 Church Street, Brill

> Buckingham Library, Verney Close, Buckingham

> Haddenham Community Library, Banks Park, Banks Road, Haddenham

> Long Crendon Community Library, High Street, Long Crendon

> Steeple Claydon Community Library, Queen Catherine Road, Steeple Claydon

> Wendover Community Library, High Street Wendover

> Wing Community Library, Village Hall, Leighton Road, Wing

> Winslow Community Library, Park Road, Winslow

> Bletchley Library, Westfield Road, Bletchley

> Westcroft Library, Wimborne Crescent, Westcroft

A free USB stick containing consultation documents or paper copies of the consultation material (for which there will be a charge), can be obtained by calling the planning policy department on 01296 585308 or by e-mailing localplansconsultation@aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk

Comments about the documents can be made electronically through the online consultation portal at https://aylesburyvaledc.jdi-consult.net/localplan, by using the response form that can be downloaded from https://www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/section/vale-aylesbury-local-plan-valp-2013-2033 and emailing the completed form to localplanconsultation@aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk or in writing to VALP main modifications consultation, planning policy, AVDC, The Gateway, Gatehouse Road, Aylesbury.

At the close of the period for consultation, comments made will be passed to the independent planning inspector for consideration who will then decide whether the plan can be found sound.

At the end of the examination process the inspector will present his final conclusions in a report, and the plan will then be adopted by the council.

VALP will remain in force until it is superseded by a new plan for the county that will be prepared by the new unitary Buckinghamshire Council.

Councillor Carole Paternoster, the district council's cabinet member for strategic planning and infrastructure said: “I appreciate that the production of the local plan is a long and complex process and we are delighted at the high level of interest and engagement to date.

“I would encourage anyone with any comments on the main modifications to participate in this important consultation exercise and submit any comments they might have, for consideration by the inspector.

“Once the inspector publishes his final report it will be binding and the plan will then be adopted by the council, providing a strong framework to guide future planning decisions until a new plan is prepared.”