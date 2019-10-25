Cones removed and link road reopens in first victory for Great Missenden HS2 protesters

HS2 contractors are due to remove cones and reopen the link road in Great Missenden following pressure for protesters,

A permanent protest camp has been established by stop HS2 campaigners at Link Rd Great Missenden and protesters said this week that they were prepared to stay for as long as was necessary to stop the road widening works.

The works, which are part of mitigation agreed with Bucks County Council when HS2 was first agreed are now thought not to be necessary, particularly as the outcome of the Oakervee review could stop the scheme altogether.

Contractors moved in earlier this month with the plan of felling trees, some of which are older than the village itself. But they were met with strong opposition, and some protesters have even climbed up into the trees to ensure that will not be moved.

The campaign also received a boost this week when it won the backing of Bafta and Olivier award winning actor Robert Lindsay.

Mr Lindsay who is best known for his TV work in My Family and Citizen Smith, said: "The proposed felling of the Link road trees is another act of HS2 environmental vandalism in the heart of the Chilterns AONB. Best wishes to all the protesters who are trying to stop it."

Seb Berry former Independent district councillor for Great Missenden, said: "I and others, warned the county council over three years ago that their preferred Link Rd widening scheme had no support in the village, but they chose to ignore that.

"Three years on, it's no surprise that so many local people are now protesting at the site to stop such a destructive scheme.

"The county council and HS2 Ltd should confirm that they are lifting the immediate threat to fell the trees, pending the urgent review of the works which was promised by council leader Martin Tett when he visited the protest camp last week."