Concert and Sunset Ceremony for RAF charity in historic Aylesbury Vale setting

Wing Commander Piers Morrell, Principal Director of Music, Royal Air Force, receives £5,000 raised at last year's concert from Prof Nick Braisby, vice-chancellor of Bucks New University

The 12th century Missenden Abbey will be the historic setting for a Royal Air Force Voncert and Sunset Ceremony on Friday, June 16, with tickets going on sale next week.

The event is being held in aid of the RAF Benevolent Fund, following the success of last year’s event which raised £5,000.

Supported by local performers, the Central Band of the Royal Air Force – who are also taking part in the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III – will perform a wide repertoire including pieces from the coronation, the majestic music of William Walton and up-tempo riffs of Queen’s greatest hits.

As the sun goes down over the abbey, the band will be joined by the Great Missenden Choral Society, after which the band will perform a marching display before coming into position for a sunset ceremony.

As the bugle calls sunset, the ensign will be lowered by the Royal Air Force Regiment with the salute taken by Group Captain Toria McPhaden, Commanding Officer of RAF Northolt.

Ticket prices for the event start at £15 for admission to the grounds and £65 for the VIP area with banquet dining, giving opportunities for guests to either bring their own picnics or enjoy a more formal setting, and will be available from www.missendenabbey.co.uk from Friday, March 24.

Neil Tomlin, regional director of the RAF Benevolent, said: ‘This event will once again celebrate the generous contribution made by all of those in our armed forces and remember the great sacrifice made to preserve our freedom.

"Last year the event raised £5,000, with all the money going towards the RAF Benevolent Fund which is there to serve all members of the Royal Air Force Family, whether serving or veterans, providing practical, emotional and financial support whenever and wherever they need us.

"We are delighted that Missenden Abbey and the Central Band of the Royal Air Force have chosen to support us again this year and look forward to a magnificent evening of entertainment at this stunning location.”