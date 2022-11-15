Concern for welfare of woman missing from town near Aylesbury
Police appeal for help in finding 51-year-old
Thames Valley Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing woman from Bicester.
Pauline, aged 51, from Bicester, was last seen at around 2pm yesterday, Monday, November 14.
Pauline is 5ft tall with white/blonde wispy hair in a ponytail and slight build. She was last seen wearing all dark clothing - dark jeans and a dark coat/puffer jacket.
Most Popular
She could be in the Bicester, Kidlington or Oxford areas.
Investigating officer Detective Inspector James Holden-White, from Banbury police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help to trace Pauline as we are concerned for her welfare.
“If anyone has seen her or knows where she might be, then please contact us through our missing person information page quoting the reference 43220513978, or if it is an emergency call 999.”