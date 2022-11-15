Thames Valley Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing woman from Bicester.

Pauline, aged 51, from Bicester, was last seen at around 2pm yesterday, Monday, November 14.

Pauline is 5ft tall with white/blonde wispy hair in a ponytail and slight build. She was last seen wearing all dark clothing - dark jeans and a dark coat/puffer jacket.

She could be in the Bicester, Kidlington or Oxford areas.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector James Holden-White, from Banbury police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help to trace Pauline as we are concerned for her welfare.