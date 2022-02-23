Competition is flipping fierce at Buckingham’s Great Pancake Race

Buckingham saw its windiest pancake race in living memory this week - and for once, the biggest challenge was keeping the pancakes in the pans, as gusts threatened to blow them away

But defying the weather, there was a great turnout of runners for this year’s Buckingham’s Great Pancake Race on Tuesday, February 22,

Keen competitors wearing aprons and carrying frying pans hurled themselves across the green next to Buckingham Parish Church.

Town crier Russell Cross and the Mayor of Buckingham, Margaret Gateley, introduced the event, returning after a two-year break due to Covid.

Town councillor Robin Stuchbury carried out a trial run to remind the first racers - children aged five and under - what they needed to do.

An enormous amount of fun was had by all, with winners taking away chocolate eggs and trophies.

Councillor Stuchbury, who chairs the Town Centre & Events Committee, said “It was a tremendous day of many races.

"The ultimate achievement was finishing - regardless of where the runners placed.

"The older you get, the further the finish line seems!"

"It was lovely to see so many young people turn out for this traditional event.

"Thanks to everyone who took part, helped set up or pack away.

"I look forward to next year – with a little less wind, we’ll get those pancakes flipping again.”

The winners in all categories were:

Ages five and under

1st - Willow

2nd – Wilf

3rd – Samuel

Ages six to 11

1st - Robert

2nd – John

3rd – Rosie

Adults

1st - Hideki

2nd – Ade

3rd – Robin

Teams

1st – Hideki and Naoki

2nd – Ade and Robin

