Competition is flipping fierce at Buckingham’s Great Pancake Race

Buckingham saw its windiest pancake race in living memory this week - and for once, the biggest challenge was keeping the pancakes in the pans, as gusts threatened to blow them away
But defying the weather, there was a great turnout of runners for this year’s Buckingham’s Great Pancake Race on Tuesday, February 22,
Keen competitors wearing aprons and carrying frying pans hurled themselves across the green next to Buckingham Parish Church.
Town crier Russell Cross and the Mayor of Buckingham, Margaret Gateley, introduced the event, returning after a two-year break due to Covid.
Town councillor Robin Stuchbury carried out a trial run to remind the first racers - children aged five and under - what they needed to do.
An enormous amount of fun was had by all, with winners taking away chocolate eggs and trophies.
Councillor Stuchbury, who chairs the Town Centre & Events Committee, said “It was a tremendous day of many races.
"The ultimate achievement was finishing - regardless of where the runners placed.
"The older you get, the further the finish line seems!"
"It was lovely to see so many young people turn out for this traditional event.
"Thanks to everyone who took part, helped set up or pack away.
"I look forward to next year – with a little less wind, we’ll get those pancakes flipping again.”
The winners in all categories were:
Ages five and under
1st - Willow
2nd – Wilf
3rd – Samuel
Ages six to 11
1st - Robert
2nd – John
3rd – Rosie
Adults
1st - Hideki
2nd – Ade
3rd – Robin
Teams
1st – Hideki and Naoki
2nd – Ade and Robin