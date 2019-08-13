Communters rejoice! Aylesbury station operator Chiltern Railways is named best train company in London and South East

The rail company which runs trains between Aylesbury and London has come up top in a new satisfaction poll.

The Rail Reputation Index has revealed that Chiltern Railways is the UK rail brand with the strongest reputation in London and the South East of England. The train company were also ranked number 1 for positive social media sentiment.

Chiltern has topped the social media table in the index for the past two years, with regular positive comments around Wi-Fi, entertainment, customer care and staff. For a third year in a row, the company also recorded the highest reputation score in London and the South East.

The Index, produced by research and consultancy agency BDRC, is based on over 5,000 interviews with recent users of UK train companies and combined the likelihood of a participant to recommend a provider (Net Promoter Score) with social media sentiment.

Chiltern Railways Customer Services Director, Alan Riley, said: “We are delighted that Chiltern Railways is the train company people are most likely to recommend in London and the South East and is top for positive social media sentiment.

The result is a testimony to the hard work that the team at Chiltern put in every day and our commitment to delivering across the route to make it better for customers.

We’re continuing to develop based on what passengers tell us and are dedicated to doing more to give our passengers the experience they deserve.”

