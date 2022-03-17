A much-adored community van which serves a village near Aylesbury has received a makeover complete with a brand new badge.

Carrie the Haddenham Community Vehicle is a personal door-to-door service which continues to evolve to serve people in the Bucks village and beyond.

The committee, drivers, supporters and friends met at the Haddenham Community Library to celebrate the re-launch.

A look at the brand new Carrie vehicle

Carrie was created back in 2015, to assist people who might feel lonely and isolated, with an emphasis on helping wheelchair users.

While launched in Haddenham, the van will travel to other surrounding villages where people may feel more cut off.

Supported by local marketing consultancy Purple Frog, a new logo and an updated brochure has been developed.

When Hugh Stradling left the area last year, Peter Quilleash took over as Chair.

A look at the Carrie committee meeting, photo from Haddenham.net

Peter said: “We are pleased to have helped around 100 clients already and the service now has a renewed lease of life following the pandemic.

"The changed image and message can take us forward and we are forever grateful to our brilliant team of trained drivers and all those who continue to support us."

To hear from Carrie and the team you can call David Hammond on 07483 806171.

It is a free service, but as Carrie is a not-for-profit venture, donations are appreciated where possible.

Carrie covers these villages: Haddenham, Dinton, Long Crendon, Chearsley, Cuddington, Ford, Stone, Upton, Bishopstone and Longwick.