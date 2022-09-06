Community steps in to help family of five after fire destroys Winslow home

Four fire engines and crews, from Winslow, Buckingham and West Ashland, were called to the two-storey mid-terrace house in Gubblesgore, Winslow, at about 10.30pm on Friday, September 2.

The firefighters used water three hose reel jets and one main jet, along with a turntable ladder, six sets of breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze, and isolated the gas and electricity supply.

The first floor of the house has been 100 per cent damaged by fire, the ground floor was 100 per cent damaged by water and smoke, the loft space was around 50 per cent damaged by fire and 100 per cent damaged by smoke, while a neighbouring property suffered around five per cent fire damage to its loft.

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service

Thankfully the occupants – a father, four children and several pets managed to escape the blaze unharmed.

Now kind-hearted members of the community have set up a fundraising page to help the family who have lost their home – which has already smashed its £1,000 goal by raising £1,541.

The GoFundMe page states: “As a community, let’s help them recover and rebuild in this time by donating whatever you can spare.

“The father of this family is one of the most generous, kind people I have had the pleasuring of knowing, and those who know him will feel exactly the same.