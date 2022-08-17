Community pulls together as village homes flooded near Buckingham

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several houses on Main Street were affected, following a torrential downpour last night.

Firefighters from Buckingham and Bicester attended to pump water out and help with the salvage operation, while a delegation of intrepid 4x4 drivers from nearby Steeple Claydon braved flooded roads to deliver 100 sandbags.

A resident, who did not wish to be named, was alone in the house when a friend messaged just before 11pm to see if she was OK, as others nearby were being flooded.

A frog escapes the floodwater in a Tingewick home

She said: “I went downstairs to find water in the house. I opened the back door to find the garden underwater and about to break the sill into my back door. I was up to my ankles in the garden.

“It wasn’t coming from the road, it came from the drains. It looked like it was coming through the walls into the kitchen, or it might have been coming through the door and leaking through, I don’t quite know.”

She called a member of the local flood defence team, who sprang into action.

“He himself and a load of other locals came over and started scooping bucketloads of water out of the garden to try and save the house

"And thank God they did, because my other half was away that night, I was on my own with my dog. They were all very kind and helped save the house. I couldn’t thank them enough last night.

“I’m massively in debt to them, they brought sandbags and everything else to protect the property afterwards.

"Without those people, I don’t know what the community would’ve done last night. They were fantastic.”

Today the resident’s kitchen floor is drying out with the help of dehumidifiers, and luckily the damage does not seem to be too bad

She said: "If it wasn’t for that text message, I think it would have been a lot worse, I think the whole house would have been underwater.

“Without the local community I would be in a mess. A lot of the neighbourhood were down, helping people with pumps and buckets and sweeping up and everything.

“Everyone’s been very kind and I’ve had people come and knock on my door to see if I’m OK today and if I need anything. Everyone’s been very kind and supportive.”

Steeple Claydon councillor Frank Mahon heard about the flooding at about 11.30pm last night, when Tingewick residents put out a plea for help on Facebook .

As chair of Steeple Claydon Parish Council, Frank knew the council had a stock of sandbags in storage, and he rallied two residents with 4x4s.

“It was all hands to the pump,” he said. “We went down the Rec at about 12 o’clock, loaded up two 4x4s with about 100 sandbags and went to Tingewick and shored up some fronts of houses and that.

"It was just mayhem – those poor people, elderly people, 12.30pm at night, water gushing up out their kitchen floor, it was horrendous.”

Frank said the two 4x4 drivers were “absolutely magnificent”.

“I drive a Mercedes and we would not have got to Tingewick, because the Gawcott Road was flooded in three places,” he said.

“Only for the fact that we were in 4x4s, we wouldn’t have got there.”

Tnigewick councillor Patrick Fealey missed the drama, as he was out of town.

He said: “Frank and the team did a really good job last night. It’s lucky they were about because I was on the motorway when all this happened.”

Patrick and the chair of Tingewick Parish Council will be meeting with the Local Area Technician and the local manager for Anglian Water tomorrow morning.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “In parts of our region last night we saw almost 100ml of rainfall, in only a few hours. That’s the equivalent of two months’ worth, on to ground that is essentially like concrete.

"As it’s been dry for so long, intense rainfall on to hard ground will not soak in, meaning standing water builds up because there’s nowhere for it to go, causing surface water flooding.

" It’s a bit like a bath plughole, and it takes time for the water to drain away.

“Our teams are working hard across the region to ensure our sewer network is running as it should and can take this surface water away as quickly as possible.

"In Tingewick, we’ve already installed a valve on one property to protect it from internal flooding, and our local team are in regular contact with residents and the parish council.