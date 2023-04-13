Winslow’s Big Society Group has presented local resident Debbie Russell with a brand new wheelchair, after raising an amazing £8,500 in the past year.

Debbie, who suffers from a progressive muscular disease, desperately needed a new wheelchair to enable her to retain her independence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite having no use of her legs and feet and very limited use of her hands, she continues to work full time, helped by the Winslow Big Society Group, which takes her to and from work each day in its wheelchair vehicle.

Debbie Russell celebrates with the Winslow Big Society Group

The new wheelchair will enable her to adjust height and position, which she currently cannot do, as well as being far more comfortable and safe.

Celebrating over prosecco and cake, Debbie spoke about her struggles and how her family and the community of Winslow had transformed her life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was Debbie’s determination and positive attitude to life that inspired the Big Society Group to raise money for the wheelchair. As well as individuals, donors have included Bucks Freemasons, the Catholic St Vincent de Paul Society, Winslow Lions and Winslow Rotary.

Group chair Vron Corben said: "I have never led on fundraising on this scale before, but Debbie's attitude to life and her disability made me determined to do this for her. As usual, Winslow came up trumps.