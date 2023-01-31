People in Buckingham gathered to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day on Friday, January 27, at a chilly ceremony at Bourton Park’s Memorial Stone, installed by Buckingham Town Council in 2021.

The event started with a welcome from deputy town mayor Anja Schaefer, who read out the following commitment:

• We recognise that the Holocaust shook the foundations of modern civilisation. Its unprecedented character and horror will always hold universal meaning.

Holocaust Memorial Day in Buckingham

• We believe the Holocaust must have a permanent place in our nation’s and community’s collective memory. We honour the survivors still with us, and reaffirm our shared goals of mutual understanding and justice.

• We must make sure that future generations understand the causes of the Holocaust and reflect upon its consequences. We vow to remember the victims of Nazi persecution and of all genocides.

• We value the sacrifices of those who have risked their lives to protect or rescue victims, as a touchstone of the human capacity for good in the face of evil.

• We recognise that humanity is still scarred by the belief that race, religion, disability or sexuality make some people’s lives worth less than others’. Genocide, antisemitism, racism, xenophobia and discrimination still continue. We have a shared responsibility to fight these evils.

Pupils from Lace Hill Academy at Holocaust Memorial Day

• We pledge to strengthen our efforts to promote education and research about the Holocaust and other genocides. We will do our utmost to make sure that the lessons of such events are fully learnt.

• We will continue to encourage Holocaust remembrance by organising an activity to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day. We condemn the evils of prejudice, discrimination and racism. We value a free, respectful, and democratic society.

Sarah Katz, of the Milton Keynes & District Reform Synagogue, read Elie Wiesel’s speech, given when he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1986.

Pupils from the Royal Latin School and Lace Hill Academy laid tribute stones. Royal Latin student Abi Moore read Martin Niemoller's First They Came, and Eleanor Davan Wetton read The Action In the Ghetto of Rohatyn, by Alexander Kimel.

Royal Latin School students at Holocaust Memorial Day

