Community Fair raises funds for local charities and groups

Over 19 groups, societies and charities took part in the Community Fair. This annual event gives these local groups the chance to raise funds by selling homemade items, such as knitted clothes and toys, gifts for the home and garden, Christmas crafts, and more.

Stalls included:

Buckinghamshire Waste Busters with advice on waste reduction and a short quiz on key points, Bone Cancer Research Trust, Buckingham Twinning Association, Versus Arthritis and Autism Early Support all sported a good old-fashioned Tombola.

The Town Council had a table to get responses for the new Buckingham Neighbourhood Development Plan Future Scenarios consultation.

The Buckingham Society, Friends of the Buckingham University and Buckingham U3A had information about their organisations which promoted membership, Milton Keynes & District Cats Protection fundraised with a variety of crafts, Buckingham Choral Society hosted a musical quiz alongside general information about the group, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire & Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust showcased winter wildlife spotter sheets, Medical Detection Dogs had merchandise and Christmas crafts.

MIND filled their table with gifts for people looking for last-minute presents, Heritage & Sons brought back their Christmas Tree of Remembrance, Brain Tumour Research sold Charity Christmas cards and other merchandise, Men in Sheds raffled off an array of fantastic handmade wooden items, Retina UK with Charity merchandise, Buckingham Inner Wheel was popular with a Jam Jar Tombola and handmade knitted items as well as Christmas crafts.

After watching the Christmas Parade, members of the public could warm up with much-needed hot drinks, sausage rolls, cakes and mince pies which were provided by Buckingham and District Inner Wheel.

Over £135 was raised for the Mayor’s Charities; The Buckingham Food Bank and Jedidiah UK by Katharine McElligott who every year brings her hand-knitted baby and children’s items to sell on a donation basis.

