Community comes together to plan how to support Ukrainian refugees in Buckingham

Residents from Buckingham and the surrounding villages gathered at the town's New Inn to create a plan to support refugees from Ukraine arriving in Buckingham.

The meeting on on Thursday March 24, was the brainchild of Buckingham resident Joanna Ford, who was sadly unable to attend on the day, due to Covid.

Joanna said: “I feel that, during Covid, communities have really come together to support one another.

Town clerk Paul Hodson addresses the meeting in the New Inn courtyard

"In Ukraine those communities have been ripped apart.

"By coming together to help those coming to live in the Buckingham area, I hope that we can support them to find a new home, whether temporary or permanent in the UK and show them that there is a community here for them.

"I hope that we can give practical support and a friendly face.”

Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley stepped in to chair the meeting in Joanna's absence, and about 40 people turned up, filling the pub's courtyard.

After introductions were made, pledges of support were given by local faith and community groups, council services and the University of Buckingham - offering everything from room space for support group meetings and refugee drop-ins to food banks, tutors, translators, co-ordination of welcome packs, job advice and befriending.

A key theme of the meeting was the need to offer the right support, being conscious that these are individuals and families leaving a traumatic situation.

Those present who knew they would be hosting families spoke about how anxious the refugees were to be able to get started in Buckingham straight away, including getting their children places at school.

The Buckingham Support For Ukraine group has started a Facebook page, which anyone interested in volunteering, or who is planning to be a host family in Buckingham and the surrounding villages, is encouraged to join - see www.facebook.com/groups/buckinghamsupportforukraine

The group has also started an email newsletter for potential hosts and volunteers - sign up here.

Following the meeting, Cllr Gateley said: “I am sure that we have all been shocked by what is happening in Ukraine.

"This meeting was a good way of identifying what support will be available for refugees and their host families.