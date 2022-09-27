Community banking help for Lloyds customers in Buckingham

Lloyds was the last high street bank left in Buckingham, and the town is now set to be one of the first in the UK to get a new-style Banking Hub.

Following concern about what residents would do in the period between the closure of the last bank branch and the opening of the Banking Hub, Buckingham Councillor Warren Whyte has posted the following news on Facebook: “I am pleased to advise that Lloyds have confirmed today that they will be having a weekly community banker visit Buckingham Library starting next week, Thursday 29 September 9.30am - 3pm.”

And he added: “Lloyds will be publicising details of what services the community banker can assist with very soon. Look out for their leaflets and posters at the library.”

Lloyds Bank has now closed in Buckingham

Banking Hubs provide basic banking services including counter services run by the major banks and the Post Office, and dedicated rooms where customers can see community bankers from their own bank.

The Banking Hub project is being rolled out by LINK, the UK’s cash access and ATM network, to ensure free access to cash is maintained where customers need it.

A public consultation was held this summer to establish what services Buckingham people would require from a Banking Hub.