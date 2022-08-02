Commission wants your views on vastly different council boundary proposals for Bucks

Now, a 10-week consultation period has opened allowing residents to comment on the suggested ward boundaries.

With the commission sticking to its previous suggestion to lower the amount of councillors operating in the county from 147 to 98, almost every ward will be subject to some change.

This may relate to the size of the ward, or the number of councillors operating in the area, or in other cases lead to parish councils merging.

Bucks Council headquarters

The consultation period ends on 10 October.

A hybrid model has been suggested by the commission with certain wards containing three councillors, others two, and smaller sections run by one official.

This differs from the local authority’s suggestion, where it advised that wards should mainly be overseen by two councillors.

Full details of the changes can be accessed in an 84-page report which has been published online on the commission’s website here.

The commission has outlined its political and logistical reasoning for each change to each ward in detail.

Professor Colin Mellors, Chair of the Commission, said: “We want people in Buckinghamshire to help us.

“We have drawn up proposals for new wards in Buckinghamshire. We want to make sure these new electoral arrangements reflect communities. We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people.

“Residents and local organisations can help us do that. We would like them to let us know whether they agree with our proposals before we take final decisions.

“It’s easy to get involved. Go to our website. Or you can e-mail or write to us.

“Just tell us what you think and give us some details why you think that. It’s really simple, so do get involved.”

Aylesbury has been separated into seven wards each containing two councillors.

Wing is set to become a ward to itself containing one councillor with neighbouring Bierton and Kingsbrook merging to form one ward.

Neighbouring Ivinghoe would have two councillors running its ward under the commission’s new suggestions.

Residents can submit their views online using the following website.

People can email their views to [email protected] or send them into the commission by post to the following address:

Review Officer (Buckinghamshire)

LGBCE

PO Box 133