He has been walking around with a piece of Paralympic memorabilia for seven years

Adam Hills after being made a MBE (Photo by Andrew Matthews - Pool/Getty Images)

Comedian Adam Hills is donating his golden prosthetic foot to an Aylesbury based charity.

Ahead of the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio he said he would get a golden foot with all the names of the gold medalists from the Great Britain team if they won more medals than Australia.

The Last Leg host stayed true to his word and has donned the foot for the past seven years.

The NPHT team unwrapping Adam Hills MBE prosthetic foot, after it arrived at the Paralympic Heritage

Now it has been announced that he is donating the golden foot to The National Paralympic Heritage Trust (NPHT). Adam's golden leg is now on display at the NPHT centre inside Stoke Mandeville Stadium.

When making the bet in 2016, Adam said: "There is no greater incentive for British athletes than to humiliate an Australian."

Adam has been a dedicated supporter of the Paralympic Movement, hosting his nightly comedy show, 'The Last Leg,' throughout the London 2012 Paralympic Games, which has become a permanent fixture on Channel 4’s Friday night schedule.

Every British gold medalist is on the leg

He was recently awarded an MBE for his outstanding contributions to Paralympic sport and disability awareness. He said: "I've had a foot in the UK for quite some time now, and it's lovely to know that will continue for many years to come - regardless of where the rest of my body is located. I feel so honoured to be a small part of the Paralympic Movement, and I'm chuffed to know that a small part of me will be in the National Paralympic Heritage Centre."

Visitors to the centre will be able to check out the golden leg which is now on display at the charity’s base.