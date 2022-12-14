College in Aylesbury wins Construction Hub status to develop next generation of workers

An Aylesbury college has been named a Construction Hub by leading building products manufacturer Forterra.

Buckinghamshire College Group, which has campuses in Aylesbury, Amersham and Wycombe, is one of eight colleges nationally to be selected as Forterra Construction Hubs via a competitive application process.

The Construction Hubs will benefit from expert advice and support from leading figures in the construction industry who will share their industry knowledge through a series of site visits and talks supporting the emerging talent from each college.

The college will receive a donation of bricks and branded merchandise

The colleges will also enjoy a boost to their resources, with a donation of 12,000 bricks, branded merchandise and the opportunity for one exemplary student to receive £500 worth of tools.

The Construction Hubs are central to Forterra’s nationwide effort to inspire ambition and foster raw talent in the next generation of construction workers.

With the support of Forterra, the colleges will embark on brickwork projects including internal competitions and local community projects, with the aim of increasing the skills and enthusiasm of their students.

Forterra CEO Stephen Harrison said: “We are pleased to announce the eight colleges selected to join the London Brick Construction Hubs.

"We have been impressed by the high standard of applications received, and have every confidence that these colleges and their students will go on to produce brickwork of the highest quality.