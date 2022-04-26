Coffee morning book launch in Buckingham village raises cash for good causes

The coffee morning, run by Ann and Alan Payne and their granddaughter Isla Bentley, raised £216 for the global children’s charity Plan International, which enables people to sponsor a child in another country.

Isla, aged nine, has enthusiastically taken on the challenge of raising the sponsorship for her pen friend, Nasrin, in India.

Last year, she achieved this by making and selling mini-Christmas puddings.

Author Brian Goodger with his nephew Simon

Ann said: “Thanks to everyone who donated cakes, biscuits and savoury snacks and to those who dropped in on Saturday and gave so generously, Isla is already well on target to achieve her minimum sponsorship for next year.”

The day also saw the official launch of the book Cricket As It Should Be Played: An Anecdotal History of Thornborough Cricket Club, by Brian Goodger.

All profits from the sale of the book are going to Dynamos and All Stars youth cricket sessions at Thornborough Cricket Club, aimed at encouraging youngsters to get outside and involved in sport - especially cricket.

Brian Goodger said: “To date, the book has raised £650 and looks well on target to reach its target of £1,100.

Isla Bentley holding a poster she made for the event and a photo of Nasrin

"A big thank you to everyone who has already purchased a copy.”

There are still a limited number of books available to purchase - price £10, plus £2.50 postage and packaging.