Climate change the theme of Buckingham's Annual Town Meeting next week
Everyone is invited to attend the meeting to discuss how Buckingham can work towards net zero carbon
Buckingham's Annual Town Meeting this year will be themed on Climate Change.
All Buckingham residents are invited to attend the meeting, from 7pm to 9pm on Thursday, March 24, at Buckingham Community Centre, to share ideas on how Buckingham can respond as a community to the climate crisis.
Buckingham Town Council hopes the meeting will identify key themes to help form a new community-led Climate Action Group.
As well as information stalls, there will be six tables, each with different discussion topics on possible actions the community could undertake to accelerate Buckingham's response and resilience to ongoing climate impacts.
The subjects for discussion are Energy & Housing, Transport, Waste, Food & Land, Community & Change for the Future and Other Issues within Buckingham.
Buckingham Town Council has already declared a climate emergency and developed its own action plan to drive the council toward carbon neutrality by 2030.
Now it's keen to establish how the town’s population, organisations and businesses can work with it to achieve net zero carbon Buckingham.
The public meeting aims to bring together members of the community, local councils, businesses and residents to discuss what has been achieved so far and share ideas on what further action to take.
Town and unitary councillors will also be present to answer questions on any other matters relating to Buckingham.