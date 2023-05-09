Civic Services celebrate the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III

The sun came out for the Coronation Civic Service hosted by St Peter & St Paul’s Church, Buckingham Town Council and the Mayor of Buckingham, Margaret Gateley.

The special service to give thanks for the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III was held at Buckingham Parish Church on Sunday, May 7.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More than 230 guests attended, including the Lord Lieutenant of Bucks Countess Howe and Earl Howe, Chairman of Bucks Council Dev Dhillon and the Chairman’s Consort Kuldip Dhillo, Mayor of Milton Keynes Amanda Marlow, Lt Col David Marce from RAF Croughton and Mrs Melleive Marce, and James Tooley, vice-chancellor of the University of Buckingham, with his wife, Cynthia.

The mace bearer and mayor at Buckingham's coronation service

Community representatives included the Royal British Legion, Army Cadets and Air Cadets, Freemen and Freewomen of the town, Friends of Buckingham, charity representatives and the chairs of Padbury and Thornborough parish vouncils.

The service was let by Rev Ope Alileye, and Countess Howe spoke about her experience attending the coronation of His Majesty the day before.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Readings were given by the Mayor and mace bearer Ruth Newell. The address was given by Rev Tim Edworthy, Minister of Well Street United Church, and prayers by Captain Vanessa Coleman of the Salvation Army.

A special anthem was composed by organ scholar Sebastian Tucker who was inspired by biblical verse and the king’s well-documented passion for nature.

Coronation civic service at Buckingham Parish Church

Afterwards, the congregation enjoyed handmade cakes by local supplier Snap and Crumble, decorated with the king’s insignia, and refreshments provided by the church team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A collection was made in aid of the Mayor’s charities - Buckingham Food Bank and the Jedidiah Pantry, which support people in food poverty in Buckingham.

In Winslow, the eight bells of St Laurence church rang out for the coronation of King Charles III, as part of the Ring for the King initiative, before Winslow’s Civic Service at the church at 4pm on Sunday, May 7.

A team of 10 Winslow bellringers rang the bells from the order known as ‘rounds’ 12345678 (1 being the lightest and highest note) to Queens ‘13572468’ and then to Kings ‘75312468’.

Winslow residents picnic in the arboretum

Advertisement

Advertisement