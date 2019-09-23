Churchill Retirement to donate £5 for every person who attends Macmillan coffee morning

Churchill Retirement Living is inviting people in Aylesbury to enjoy coffee, cake and friendly company at its Oscar Lodge development to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The event, which is part of the charity’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning campaign, takes place on Thursday 26th September from 10.30am at the development on Cambridge Street.

Visitors will be treated to coffee, delicious cakes and biscuits in the Owners’ Lounge, plus Churchill Retirement Living will donate £5 to Macmillan for every visitor who attends.

Churchill Retirement Living has a special relationship with Macmillan Cancer Support and has raised over £436,000 for the charity since 2009. To mark its 10th year of support, the Company has set an ambitious target to pass the £500,000 fundraising milestone!

Macmillan is one of a number of national charities supported by Churchill’s charitable arm, the Churchill Foundation, which last year raised over £36,000 by taking part in the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning campaign.

Churchill’s Regional Managing Director Jason Colmer said: “We are delighted to once again be involved in Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning. These events are not only a fantastic way to raise money for a very worthwhile cause, but also an opportunity to get the local community together.

"We have set an ambitious fundraising target of £500,000 to mark our tenth year of supporting Macmillan, and we’ll be donating £5 for every visitor who attends the event, so we hope lots of local people will join us to help support this amazing charity.

“Our Lodges offer a sense of community and companionship, and this event is an ideal opportunity for visitors to also experience the lifestyle on offer here. Many of our Owners regularly take advantage of the communal facilities on offer, including the Owners’ Lounge where we hold regular coffee mornings and fun social events like this.”