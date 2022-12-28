Christmas tree collections in Buckingham and Winslow support air ambulance

Buckingham Young Farmers Club are running their Charity Christmas Tree Collection again this year.Now in its third year, the scheme is raising money for Thames Valley Air Ambulance, whose lifesaving work is vital to those living in rural communities.

For a minimum donation of £5, the club will collect trees from Buckingham, Winslow and the surrounding villages – including Gawcott, Preston Bissett, Tingewick, Finmere, Westbury, Evenley, Mixbury, Shalstone, Dadford, Whittlebury, Silverstone, Syresham, Biddlesden, Stowe, Water Stratford, Chackmore, Akeley, Lillingstone Lovell, Leckhampstead, Thornborough, Padbury, The Claydon’s, Twyford, Calvert, Marsh Gibbon, Grendon Underwood, and the Horwoods.

After being collected, the Christmas trees are chipped and stored until September, when they are spread on to the fields, putting goodness back into the soil.

For a minimum donation of £5 per tree, trees will be collected on Saturday, January 7. They should be left outside by 9am and will be collected between 9am and 5.30pm. For more information, email [email protected]

Founded in 1923, Buckingham Young Farmers Club is the oldest Young Farmers club in the UK, with weekly meetings and a programme that includes educational visits as well as ‘give-it-a-go’ meetings such as rock climbing or raft build racing.

