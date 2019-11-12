Christmas pub quiz and carol singing for Aylesbury-based Lymphoma Action charity

The Lymphoma Action charity is based in Aylesbury

Aylesbury-based Lymphoma Action will be out in Aylesbury Market Square on the 11 December, where volunteers will be singing carols from 3-4pm.

And on December 5, the charity will be holding an Xmas Quiz at the Hop Pole pub in Aylesbury.

Tickets are £10, which includes a warming supper and a host of raffle prizes to be won.

There will also be a prize for the winning team.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "There are many other ways to support Lymphoma Action over the festive period.

"Our Christmas cards are now available to purchase from our website, and with the party season fast approaching, why not hold a ‘purple party’?

"With purple themed dress codes and decorations, guests at a purple party can be invited to make donations to support our work that makes sure no one has to face lymphoma alone.