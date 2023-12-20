Christmas Parade; a festive and joyous occasion

Floats and walking groups included interpretations of Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and Robin Hood. Heading the parade this year was the traction engine, which made a welcomed return after a few years away, followed by the Royal Latin School which entered to celebrate its 600th anniversary.

Councillor Robin Stuchbury, chair of the Town Centre & Events Committee said: “The Buckingham Town Council’s Town Centre and Events Committee have invested a large proportion of its budget in bringing forth and sponsoring this year’s Christmas Parade and Christmas Lights Switch On which both support local organisations and traders. If it wasn’t for the professionalism and coordination of town council officers to ensure a legal road closure is in place and help from volunteers, this event wouldn’t be possible. The Christmas Parade brings so much joy to so many members of the public each year. Thanks to the Christmas Parade Committee for organising all the floats, walkers, and organisations.