Christmas Parade; a festive and joyous occasion

On a bright and mild morning, Buckingham was packed with crowds to watch an amazing succession of more than 30 pantomime-themed floats travel through Buckingham town centre.
By Buckingham Town CouncilContributor
Published 20th Dec 2023, 11:14 GMT
This annual event is organised by the Buckingham Christmas Parade Committee, and heavily supported by the Town Council, which funds the event and manages the road closure.

Floats and walking groups included interpretations of Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and Robin Hood. Heading the parade this year was the traction engine, which made a welcomed return after a few years away, followed by the Royal Latin School which entered to celebrate its 600th anniversary.

Parade Winners

Traction EngineTraction Engine
Most Popular

Floats:

1. Buckingham Primary School.

2. Field House Nursery.

3. Lace Hill Academy.

Boat FloatBoat Float
Adult Walkers:

1. Autism Early Support.

2. Swan Pool Leisure Centre.

Junior Walkers:

Medical Detection DogsMedical Detection Dogs
1. 1563 Air Cadets.

2. Royal Latin School.

Best Dressed Shop Window

Florence Nightingale Hospice.

Snow White FloatSnow White Float
Best dressed Restaurant/Pub

Prego.

Councillor Robin Stuchbury, chair of the Town Centre & Events Committee said: “The Buckingham Town Council’s Town Centre and Events Committee have invested a large proportion of its budget in bringing forth and sponsoring this year’s Christmas Parade and Christmas Lights Switch On which both support local organisations and traders. If it wasn’t for the professionalism and coordination of town council officers to ensure a legal road closure is in place and help from volunteers, this event wouldn’t be possible. The Christmas Parade brings so much joy to so many members of the public each year. Thanks to the Christmas Parade Committee for organising all the floats, walkers, and organisations.

