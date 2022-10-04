Christmas magic returns to Waddesdon Manor and grounds near Aylesbury

After a two-year break, Christmas returns to the Manor itself from November 12 to January 2, with the magnificent setting of the Red Drawing Room, Dining Room and Conservatory sumptuously decorated for the first time as you follow a new route through the house.

From famous portraits to beautiful porcelain, festive decorations will take inspiration from the Manor’s many treasures, and in the Dining Room will be a newly commissioned peacock sculpture by renowned paper artist Andy Singleton.

Along the route, a series of light installations will reflect Waddesdon’s outdoor displays, including suspended butterfly lights and a corridor of illuminated clouds.

Winter Light Trail at Waddesdon

Outside, Waddesdon’s spectacular landscape and magnificent trees will be brought to life with a kaleidoscope of colour, lights and music as the longest-ever illuminated light trail fills the grounds.

This year’s displays feature mesmerising new light installations alongside some seasonal favourites. As twilight falls, highlights include the spectacle of the Manor’s façade illuminated with dancing lights set to music and the gardens glowing with a cascading field of flames, a tunnel of twinkling stars and colour-changing, interactive stepping stones.

Elsewhere, Daffodil Valley will be transformed with over 5,000 orbs adorning the hillside to create a glittering blanket of lights, which turns into a sea of animation set to music.

For keen Instagrammers, there’s a new ‘WADDESDON’ selfie spot, with a huge sign of illuminated letters. Don’t forget to tag posts with #ChristmasAtWaddesdon.

Manor illuminations

At the Stables, visitors will encounter a giant 22ft Christmas tree composed of over 10,000 colour-changing pixels, and inside the Coach House Gallery is a new immersive light experience of installations exploring colour, patterns and reflections in light and sound.

Another highlight of the season is Waddesdon’s popular Christmas Fair, from November 12 to December 18, housed in wooden chalets decked with over 1km of festoon lighting, with gifts and decorations on offer from 80 specially chosen artisan stalls.

There will also be an exclusive assortment of homeware, food, gifts and world-renowned Rothschild wines to purchase in the Waddesdon gift shops.

New for this Christmas, the popular Waddesdon Rothschild Collection range of own-label wines has been redesigned and expanded to include an exemplary English sparkling wine, small batch and limited-edition gins, chocolate, honey, beer and local chilli oils, jams and chutneys.

Christmas decorations inside Waddesdon Manor

Also new for 2022 is a dedicated Food Village offering takeaway food and drink. There will also be Christmas afternoon teas in the Manor Restaurant, fish and chips at the Stables and homemade cakes and biscuits.

Waddesdon director Pippa Shirley said: “Waddesdon is breathtaking at any time of year, but at Christmas it has a particular magic. We are really delighted to be reopening the house again, after a break of two years, and now with some of the most magnificent rooms included on the route for the first time, and to be extending the festive light trail in the grounds, which brings our extraordinary landscape to life in a completely different way. ”

All visits to the grounds and house must be pre-booked online, including for National Trust members.