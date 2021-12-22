Christmas cheer as residents join choir for carols and mulled wine in Buckingham

There was plenty of Christmas cheer in Buckingham, when Well Street United Church joined the Lace Hill Residents Association for a night of carol singing, mulled wine and mince pies.

The Winslow Concert Band provided the music and a choir from the church led Lace Hill residents in the singing.

Lots of residents turned out, in spite of freezing cold weather, to sing, have a cup of mulled wine or hot chocolate and enjoy the mince pies and sweets for children.

Lace Hill residents with members of the choir and the Winslow Concert Band

Residents met at the Circle, a green space off the main Needlepin Way thoroughfare through the estate.

Well Street United Church holds its Sunday meetings at Lace Hill Academy, after outgrowing its Well Street premises, but this was the first time the church and the residents association had joined together for a carol singing event.

Lyn Martin, of the Lace Hill Residents Association, said: "It was something new to try and it's good people came even though it was cold."

Well Street United Church minister Tim Edworthy, who is himself a Lace Hill resident, said: "We were delighted to do a joint event with Lace Hill Residents Association.

"It was lovely to see people joining together as a community to sing carols."

Lace Hill resident Diana Blamires added: "There's great community spirit in Lace Hill.

"The residents association and Well Street United Church and other Lace Hill residents do a good job of coming up with events and activities for adults and children.