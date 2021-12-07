Three Christmas Cards designed by Buckingham children are being sold in aid of local charities.

Isabella Caswell, aged six, Mere S, aged eight and Eva Whittemore, aged 10, are the winners of the Christmas card design competition run by Buckingham Town Council.

Their winning designs were chosen by Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley.

Competition winners Isabella Caswell and Eva Whittemore with Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley

The Christmas cards have been printed and are now on sale at the Tourist Information Centre at the Old Gaol.

The packs of six cards include two of each design and cost £4.

Proceeds from the sale of the cards will go to the Mayor’s Charities, Project Street Life and Community Care North Bucks, which includes Buckingham & Winslow Young Carers (YC2), the Adult Carers Support Group, Open House and the Hospital Car Service.

The competition was sponsored by local businesses BCQ Print, which printed the cards, Black Dog Design, which designed them and the Little Buckingham Clinic, meaning all of the money raised from the sale of each pack will go to the Mayor's Charities.

The winning Christmas card designs

Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley said: “It was really lovely to choose the winners of this year’s Christmas Card competition.

"This is a great way to raise money for my chosen charities.

"It is amazing to see such artistic ability from local children.