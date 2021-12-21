Chinnor care home residents granted special Christmas trip to Blenheim Palace

Staff and residents at a Chinnor care home were treated to a special memorable one off event at Blenheim Palace.

After nearly two years of restrictions and lockdowns the Barchester’s Hempton field care home group took in a Christmas market at the famous venue.

Barchester residents went on a tour around the Christmas sights at Blenheim Palace this year.

a group photo at the palace

First they discovered the story of The Nutcracker re-imagined within the Palace rooms, each one transformed and filled with hidden surprises.

From the toymaker’s workshop on a frosty Christmas Eve; through the glistening Land of Snow and onto the candy-cane Kingdom of Sweets.

Then residents moved outside to explore the after-dark illuminated trail sparkling in the Palace’s picturesque gardens.

Over a million lights, lasers and seasonal sounds have been provided to this year's trail, organisers say.

Residents and staff outside Blenheim Palace

Tunnels of light, dancing lakeside reflections, trees drenched in jewel-like colour and flickering flames in the fire garden, make up this atmospheric experience.

Antonia Keaney social historian for Blenheim said: “There is nowhere more magical than Blenheim Palace at Christmas. The Palace is so beautifully decorated, both inside and out, it’s like being in a fairy tale. I am so pleased we were able to share this experience with the Barchester residents.”

The day culminated with a tea party in the renowned Marlborough Room, with a slice of Christmas chocolate log cake.

Tina Ballinger, deputy manager at Barchester said: “This afternoon’s Christmas tour has been an absolute feast for the senses.

One of the grand Christmas trees inside the venue

"Our residents loved being able to experience all that Blenheim Palace has to offer at Christmas, from the beautiful Palace rooms right down to the outdoor Christmas market, we got to take in all the sights. It really has been a wonderful treat for us all.”

The care home received complimentary tickets to the palace on December 8.