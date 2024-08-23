Chinese restaurant in Buckinghamshire told food hygiene standards need major improvement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Chinese restaurant in Bourne End Buckinghamshire needs major improvement, after its latest rating by the Food Standards Agency.

Kongs Peking Restaurant based at 78 - 84 The Parade, Bourne End, Buckinghamshire was given a 1 rating after an inspection on July 16.

Hygiene standards found at the time of inspection are rated on a scale of 0 to 5 with 1 meaning major improvement is necessary.

New food hygiene ratings have also been awarded to the following establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Premises selling food are rated on a scale of 0 to 5.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

> Rated 4: Chicken and Shawarma at 36 Buckingham Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 16

> Rated 3: The Windsor Sandwich Bar at 33a Marlow Road, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; rated on July 16.

Food hygiene ratings shows how well the business is doing overall, based on standards found at the time of inspection. The ratings can be found online and on stickers which are displayed at business premises. The back of the sticker and the online rating will also show the date of the inspection by the local authority’s food safety officer.

Ratings are typically given to places where food is supplied, sold or consumed, such as:

> restaurants, pubs and cafes

> takeaways, food vans and stalls

> canteens and hotels

> supermarkets and other food shops

> schools, hospitals and care homes.

What the ratings mean:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is necessary.